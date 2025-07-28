Luis Diaz leaves Liverpool training camp to finalise Bayern Munich move

LIVERPOOL FORWARD LUIS Diaz has left the club’s training camp in Japan to finalise his move to Bayern Munich.

A fee of €75million was agreed on Sunday after the Bundesliga champions returned with an offer closer to what the club consider to be the Colombia international’s market value.

Diaz was given permission to leave and has now departed Tokyo, where the team are preparing for Wednesday’s match against Yokohama F. Marinos, for Germany.

The forward, who turns 29 in January, had been pushing for a move since last summer and after two attempts to agree an extension to the two years he has remaining on his contract failed due to the gap in expectations, Liverpool reluctantly accepted his departure was inevitable – but only for a suitable price.

Hugo Ekitike’s arrival last week means the club have already bolstered their attacking options and they maintain an interest in Newcastle’s wantaway striker Alexander Isak.

The completion of the sale of Diaz, who cost the club £42m plus £3.4m in add-ons, will see Liverpool’s income from transfers in the last year top £190m.