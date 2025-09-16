Lynne Cantwell to be inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

FORMER IRELAND CENTRE Lynne Cantwell will be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame on the eve of the Women’s Rugby World Cup final.

Cantwell and former England prop Rochelle ‘Rocky’ Clark will be honoured at a ceremony at the Women’s Summit in London on Friday, 26 September.

Cantwell remains Ireland’s most-capped ever player over a decade after her retirement, with 86 caps to her name. She won a Women’s Six Nations title and reached a World Cup semi-final with Ireland in 2014 after a famous victory over New Zealand.

Cantwell is currently the IRFU’s head of women’s strategy.

Clark, one of the world’s leading scrummagers during her 15-year Test career, played in four World Cups for England, winning the title in 2014. She earned 137 caps for her country and was England’s most-capped player at the time of her retirement in 2018.

“On behalf of the global rugby family, I would like to congratulate Lynne Cantwell and Rocky Clark on their richly deserved inductions into the World Rugby Hall of Fame,” said World Rugby chair Brett Robinson.

“Lynne was a generational talent and an inspirational part of an Ireland team that secured a first-ever Women’s Six Nations title and beat New Zealand on the way to a first Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final. Rocky’s reputation as a world-class scrummager was deserved but her value went beyond that and she was an integral part of a hugely successful era for England.

“The World Rugby Hall of Fame exists to honour the greats of our game, those whose legacy transcends results and statistics. Lynne and Rocky have earned their place and we thank them for the extraordinary contribution they have made to the game around the world. I look forward to inducting them during what is already a record-breaking Women’s Rugby World Cup and a generational moment for our game.”

John Eales, chairman of the Hall of Fame panel and a Hall of Fame inductee, added: “We proudly congratulate Lynne and Rocky on their elevation to the World Rugby Hall of Fame, recognising their exceptional on-field achievements and outstanding off-field contributions to the sport. Their careers exemplify rugby’s core values of integrity, respect, and solidarity. This honour, celebrated during Women’s Rugby World Cup, highlights their lasting impact on their nations and rugby’s global community.”