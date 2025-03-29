Ma'a Nonu, 42, becomes oldest man to play in Top 14

VETERAN 42-YEAR-OLD New Zealand centre Ma’a Nonu made history on Saturday when he became the oldest man to play in the French Top 14.

The two-time World Cup winner went into the record books when he came on as second-half replacement in Toulon’s match at Castres.

Nonu, in his third spell with the French club, has signed as medical cover for the rest of the season.

Having played at Toulon from 2015-2018 and then again in the 2020-2021 campaign, Nonu replaced French international winger Gabin Villiere on the hour mark of Saturday’s game in Castres.

Advertisement

After his last spell in France, the 103-time capped Nonu moved to the United States to play in San Diego.

– © AFP 2025