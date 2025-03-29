The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ma'a Nonu, 42, becomes oldest man to play in Top 14
VETERAN 42-YEAR-OLD New Zealand centre Ma’a Nonu made history on Saturday when he became the oldest man to play in the French Top 14.
The two-time World Cup winner went into the record books when he came on as second-half replacement in Toulon’s match at Castres.
Nonu, in his third spell with the French club, has signed as medical cover for the rest of the season.
Having played at Toulon from 2015-2018 and then again in the 2020-2021 campaign, Nonu replaced French international winger Gabin Villiere on the hour mark of Saturday’s game in Castres.
After his last spell in France, the 103-time capped Nonu moved to the United States to play in San Diego.
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
ma's nonu record books Rugby