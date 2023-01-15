Hansen could provide Ireland with full-back option for Six Nations

MACK HANSEN COULD provide Andy Farrell with a full-back option with the bolter from last year’s Six Nations starring in that role for Connacht against Brive.

Andy Friend revealed that Hansen made it clear to him when he arrived at the Sportsground that full-back was his preferred option.

But the Connacht boss slotted him on the wing with immediate success that saw Farrell draft the Australian into his Irish squad and Hansen hasn’t looked back since.

Friend was thrilled with the role the 24-year old played as Connacht thrashed a second string Brive side — they day-tripped from France for the game — by 61-5 to book a place in the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup.

“When he first got here he said his best position is 15, but we stuck him on the wing and he was doing so well there we didn’t want to change it to be honest,” said Friend.

“He had a few chances last year, but we felt wing was where he looked most comfortable.

“It was a wise selection from Pete Wilkins to throw him in at 15 and he did pretty well, didn’t he?”

Connacht are now into the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup and despite their lack of consistency in the URC they can now look forward to Newcastle Falcons next weekend with renewed optimism.

Friend’s side hope to land home advantage in the knockout stages with Alex Wootton, making only his third start of the season, putting his hand up with a brilliant hat-trick.

“Wootts did very well scoring three tries, it was nice to see him actually carry hard and with intent,” said Friend.

“You know when he does that he’s a hell of an athlete, a powerful, fast man. To pick up three tries was great.

“Some of the work that Mack did was pretty special, but inside of them the 9, 10, 12, 13 were pretty damn good. I loved Colm Reilly’s game, the speed of the ball was excellent.

“Cathal Forde was so calm for a young guy. When he needs to carry he carries it, when he needs to move it he moves it and he makes his tackles too.

“Byron Ralston had his best game in a Connacht jersey. So, there was a lot to like about it and when all of that’s happening inside you blokes like Wootts tend to be the recipient of good news.

“You’ve got to finish it, he did that well.”

