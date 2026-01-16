Chiefs' Mahomes targets NFL 'Week 1' after knee surgery

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he’s aiming to be ready for week one of the 2026 NFL season after knee surgery in December.

In a Zoom press conference on Thursday, Mahomes said he was “hitting all the checkpoints” in his recovery, adding that he has to be discouraged from overdoing it in his eagerness to return.

“I want to be ready for week one,” he said, looking toward a 2026 campaign that will start on 10 September.

“The doctors said that I could be, but I can’t predict what’s going to happen throughout the process. But that’s my goal, to play week one and have no restrictions.”

Mahomes tore two left knee ligaments in a 14 December loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a defeat that ensured they would miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player underwent surgery a day later.

Mahomes is hoping his recovery will go fast enough to allow him to take part in off-season workouts and pre-season training camp.

He said he didn’t initially realize the severity of the injury and lobbied to finish the game wearing a brace. An MRI scan eventually showed the extent of the damage in his left knee.

“I knew something had happened, but once I was able to walk a little bit I thought I might have a chance to get back in the game,” Mahomes recalled.

“You’ve got to kind of flip the script fast knowing that it’s going to be a quick turnaround to get to (next) season.

“Now it’s just been motivating, trying to push myself as much as they’ll let me push myself to be ready.”

– © AFP 2026