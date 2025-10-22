Sharks' Mapimpi receives five-match ban for tackle on Ulster's Lowry

SOUTH AFRICA’S MAKAZOLE Mapimpi has received a five-match ban for his tackle on Ulster’s Michael Lowry.

The fixtures which Mapimpi is set to miss includes South Africa’s November Series clash with Ireland on 22 November along with their other games against Japan, France and Italy. However, Mapimpi was not included in the South Africa which was announced on Monday and has been listed among the backs who are on standby.

He will also miss the URC clash between Sharks and Scarlets on 25 October.

The winger was sent off in the 55th minute of Sharks’ URC defeat to Ulster last Saturday and was issued the ban following a disciplinary hearing. He was issued the red card under Law 9.18 – A player must not lift an opponent off the ground and drop or drive that player so that their head and/or upper body make contact with the ground.

A statement from the URC today reads that Mapimpi “accepted that he had committed an act of foul play which warranted a red card.”

The statement adds that the Judicial Officer overseeing the disciplinary process, Sheriff Kathrine Mackie, found “the incident met the Red Card threshold, with entry point of low-end warranting six weeks. The Player received two Red Cards in 2023 and 2025, and cannot be said to have a clean disciplinary record.

“The Player received one week mitigation after acknowledging and accepting act of foul play was committed which results in a five game suspension.”

Fixtures Makazole Mapimpi is unavailable for: