O'Rourke steps down as Monaghan boss in the wake of Armagh defeat

MALACHY O’ROURKE HAS stepped down as Monaghan boss after seven years in charge of the county.

O’Rourke announced his decision shortly after their All-Ireland SFC qualifier round 2 exit to Armagh this evening. He led the county to famous Ulster title wins in 2013 and 2015.

The Farney reached the last four of the All-Ireland series in 2018 but failed to reach those heights this season.

Monaghan Manager Malachy O Rourke steps down after 7 years thanks for great memories Malachy!! — Monaghan GAA (@monaghangaa) June 22, 2019

Monaghan exited Ulster at the quarter-final stage after a defeat to Cavan.

They recovered in the backdoor system to defeat Fermanagh, but fell to Armagh by eight points in Clones this evening.

More to follow…

