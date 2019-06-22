This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 22 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Rourke steps down as Monaghan boss in the wake of Armagh defeat

Malachy O’Rourke spent seven years in charge of the Farney.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 9:17 PM
44 minutes ago 3,035 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4694119
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MALACHY O’ROURKE HAS stepped down as Monaghan boss after seven years in charge of the county. 

O’Rourke announced his decision shortly after their All-Ireland SFC qualifier round 2 exit to Armagh this evening. He led the county to famous Ulster title wins in 2013 and 2015.

The Farney reached the last four of the All-Ireland series in 2018 but failed to reach those heights this season. 

Monaghan exited Ulster at the quarter-final stage after a defeat to Cavan.

They recovered in the backdoor system to defeat Fermanagh, but fell to Armagh by eight points in Clones this evening. 

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie