Saturday 21 March, 2020
AC Milan director Maldini and son test positive for coronavirus

The legendary former defender and his 18-year-old son have been isolated for the past two weeks.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Mar 2020, 8:12 PM
39 minutes ago 1,669 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5053900

AC MILAN TECHNICAL director Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel have tested positive for coronavirus, the club has announced.

The legendary former defender and his 18-year-old son have been isolated for the past two weeks but were found to have contracted the disease this week and will remain in quarantine until they are cleared of the virus.

Right winger Daniel is currently playing for the Milan Under 19s and made his first-team debut earlier this season. 

A statement on Milan’s website read: “AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club’s technical director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself.

“He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan’s youth team who had previously been training with the first team, also tested positive.

“Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.”

Earlier on Saturday Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala revealed he and his girlfriend had contracted Covid-19, becoming the third player from his team to catch it after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi. 

Italy is the country which has been most severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

For the second day in a row, Italy suffered record death tolls on Saturday as it was announced 793 more people had passed due to coronavirus, taking the total to over 4,800. The number of confirmed cases rose by 6,557 to 53,578 – also a record for a single day.

The country is now in a military-enforced lockdown in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.  

The42 Team

