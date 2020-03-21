Juventus striker Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

JUVENTUS STRIKER PAULO Dybala has confirmed he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatin have tested positive for coronavirus, though he says neither of them are displaying any symptoms.

The Argentine forward was tested for the disease last week and is currently self-isolating at home.

He is the third Juventus player to be confirmed to have the virus, with Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi also testing positive.

Dybala’s girlfriend, Oriana Sabatini, is the niece of 1990 US Open tennis champion Gabriela Sabatini.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive,” Dybala posted on Twitter.

“Luckily we are in perfect condition. Thanks for your messages.”

A statement on the Juventus website read:

“Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19. He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March.

“He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

On Thursday, Italy overtook China as the country to register the most deaths from coronavirus, and all sporting activity in Italy has been suspended until at least 3 April.

