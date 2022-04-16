Man City apologise to Liverpool after fan chants mar minute’s silence for Hillsborough

MANCHESTER CITY have apologised to Liverpool and condemned supporters who chanted during a minute’s silence to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster on Saturday.

Referee Michael Oliver cut short an intended commemoration prior to the FA Cup semi-final between City and Liverpool at Wembley after some City fans failed to observe the tribute.

The chanting appeared to come from the end hosting the City fans and was followed by boos from Liverpool supporters. Amid the noise, Oliver blew his whistle to signal a premature end to the intended period of silence.

A City spokesperson said: “Manchester City are extremely disappointed with the actions of some City supporters during the minute’s silence before today’s game.

“The club sincerely apologises to all those connected with Liverpool Football Club.”

97 Liverpool fans were killed at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989.