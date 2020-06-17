This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Nketiah is dragged to the ground by Garcia as Arsenal again test the City defence with a ball over the top. Anthony Taylor curiously unmoved. 

33Mins

De Bruyne snaps a shot from distance that’s blocked down, and Arsenal come away with the ball. It’s not exactly being played at a frenetic pace, this. 

31Mins

Saka stands a cross to the back post which Walker wonkily chests back to Ederson, forcing the keeper to dive to his right to prevent a corner. 

28Mins

De Bruyne drives at the Arsenal defence again, then checks his run and almost picks out Mahrez to his right, but it’s brilliantly cut out by Ceballos. 

Okay, these words might mock us, but Arsenal look really well organised and committed thus far…

26Mins

Nice combination by Arsenal down the right sets Saka away, but his low cross for Aubameyang is cut out by Ederson. 

He rolls the ball to de Bruyne, who inexplicably gives the ball away, and Aubameyang curls a long-range shot over the crossbar. 

23Mins

While we haven’t had a goal in almost two hours of restarted Premier League football, some hope of that changing arrives as David Luiz replaces Mari. 

22Mins

Walker saunters into the box and to the byeline, and pulls it back…and it’s missed by everyone! 

Pablo Mari, meanwhile, is on the ground, and he seems to be injured too. Arsenal might have their five subs used by half-time. 

20Mins

City are hogging the ball here, as Arsenal drop off. They hold firm, however, and Tierney does well to win the ball from Mahrez. 

Ceballos then tries to spin a ball behind for Nketiah, but Walker cuts it out. 

17Mins

City deal with the corner at the near post. 

17Mins

Aubameyang forces Arsenal’s first corner off Kyle Walker. Saka to take..

15Mins

Now Ceballos is in a heap on the ground, having been caught in a challenge with De Bruyne. He’s fine to continue. 

13Mins

Nketiah diverts a Saka cross just wide of the near post. 

13Mins

De Bruyne drives through midfield and slips a ball through for Sterling, whose attempt to find Jesus across the box is cut out by the Arsenal defence. 

9Mins

It’s cleared to the edge of the box to Mahrez, who tries a volley that’s deflected wide. It hit Hector Bellerin, but the referee Anthony Taylor doesn’t agree, and so it’s a goal kick. 

8Mins

Jesus wins a corner off Mari. 

8Mins

Granit Xhaka is on the turf and being tended to by the Arsenal medics, having twisted his ankle. He’s being stretchered off, with Dani Ceballos set to come on in his place. Quick reminder that teams are allowed to make up to five substitutes across the rest of the season. 

5Mins

City took the corner short but the return pass to De Bruyne was hit too quickly, and he’s offside. 

4Mins

Leno does well to push De Bruyne’s free-kick over the crossbar, and City have the game’s first corner. 

4Mins

Mendy skids a cross low from the left for Raheem Sterling, which Pablo Mari comes for…and misses, instead swiping his boot into Sterling. 

City have a free-kick just outside the box…

2Mins

Blimey, Arsenal have the ball in the net through Nkieth, but he’s marginally offside from a booming Leno kick. 

1Mins

Just before the whistle goes, and the players and referee on the pitch take a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Before we start, the players and officials will observe a minute’s silence in the centre circle for victims of the coronavirus. 

Pep Guardiola sadly lost his mother to the virus. 

Glyn Pardoe, a former Man City player, is also remembered. 

Both teams are out now, and we are moments from kick off! 

The rain is very heavy, and the patter off the banners around the stadium is pretty audible as Arsenal amble out onto the field. 

The teams can’t come out at the same time, so City will follow momentarily. 

It’s absolutely lashing it down in Manchester! 

Meanwhile, Arteta intrigues us all by saying he will explain Ozil’s absence after the game. 

Sky – with a boom mic at a two metres distance to curb the spread of a once-in-a-century-pandemic – ask Pep if it’s strange to be facing Mikel Arteta. There are a few stranger things going on tonight, I reckon. 

This game will, of course, be played behind closed doors, and City have dressed up the empty stands with flags and banners. 

manchester-city-v-arsenal-premier-league-etihad-stadium Source: Dave Thompson/PA Wire/NMC Pool

Team News 

Man City

Sergio Aguero returns on the bench for City, with Gabriel Jesus leading the line. Teenager Eric Garcia partners Aymeric Laporte at the back, with Leroy Sane fit for a spot on the bench along with other luminaries Bernardo, Rodri, Fernandinho and…Scott Carson. 

Arsenal 

Mesut Ozil doesn’t even make the bench for Arsenal, if you want to talk about some of the things that not even a once-in-a-century pandemic will change.

There are a string of big names on the bench – David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe, Alex Lacazette, Sead Kolasinac and, to more literally, Ainsley Maitland-Niles – with Eddie Nketiah picked to start up front and Pablo Marí making a Premier League debut at centre-half. 

Kieran Tierney starts after a season interrupted by matters other than just the pandemic. 

PROJECT RESTART IS go.

The Premier League is back – Aston Villa and Sheffield United are currently playing at Villa Park – and that’s followed by tonight’s main event, Manchester City against Arsenal.

City’s ambition at the start of the season was to be still considered as champions come June…although not in these circumstances.

If they lose tonight, Liverpool can seal the title with a win against Everton on Sunday.

City don’t have a whole lot to play for in the league – they will almost certainly finish second – and so they have bigger battles to fight in the FA Cup, Champions League, and Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The result of the latter will be of significant interest to Arsenal, who still harbour hopes of snatching a Champions League place next season.

Although Arsenal are ninth, they have a game hand are eight points from fourth-placed Chelsea and just five from fifth-placed Man United, a position that will be enough for a seat at the top table in Europe if CAS uphold City’s European ban.

Oh, and this also carries the storyline of Mikel Arteta facing his old boss, Pep Guardiola. Remember good ol’ managerial intrigue?

Kick off at the Etihad is 8.15pm, and team news follows next…

