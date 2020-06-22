This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 22 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'White Lives Matter' banner condemned as Man City crush Burnley to delay Liverpool title party

Burnley say that those who are responsible for the banner ‘are not welcome at Turf Moor.’

By AFP Monday 22 Jun 2020, 10:26 PM
1 minute ago 158 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5130138
Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring for Man City.
Image: Shaun Botterill/PA Wire/NMC Pool
Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring for Man City.
Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring for Man City.
Image: Shaun Botterill/PA Wire/NMC Pool

MANCHESTER CITY THRASHED Burnley 5-0 at an empty Etihad to ensure Liverpool will not be able to clinch the Premier League title when they face Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez scored twice, while David Silva grabbed what could prove his final City goal to cut the gap at the top to 20 points.

A bad night for Burnley on the field was compounded by a banner flown over the stadium at the start of the match reading: “White lives matter Burnley”.

Black Lives Matter was printed on the back of all shirts for the first 12 matches of the Premier League restart.

Players, coaches and referees have also taken a knee before kick-off in every match to show their support for the fight against racial injustice.

In a statement, Burnley said: “Those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor. This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for.”

The disparity of resources between the sides was shown even before kick-off as Burnley boss Sean Dyche could not even fill his bench, while Pep Guardiola was able to make eight changes from a 3-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

Dyche has been left frustrated by the Burnley board’s refusal to extend contracts of five players who are out of contract at the end of the month.

Injuries to Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood and Johann Berg Gudmundsson meant Dyche could name just seven of a possible nine substitutes.

manchester-city-v-burnley-premier-league-etihad-stadium A plane flies over the stadium with a banner reading 'White Lives Matter Burnley.' Source: Michael Regan/PA Wire/NMC Pool

Aymeric Laporte, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling were among those kept in reserve for City’s trip to Chelsea on Thursday.

Foden made the most of his chance to start as the 20-year-old opened the floodgates with a sweet strike from outside the box.

Mahrez then killed the game as a contest before half-time as the Algerian left Charlie Taylor trailing on the floor before firing into the far corner on his weaker right foot.

VAR awarded Mahrez the chance to double his tally from the penalty spot after Ben Mee caught Sergio Aguero, forcing the Argentine striker off injured.

Retaining their Premier League title may be beyond City, but Guardiola’s men still have the chance to add the FA Cup and Champions League to the League Cup they won in March.

The fierce competition for places appears to be having an effect as there was no let-up after the break.

Bernardo Silva’s low cross was turned home by his namesake David for the hosts’ fourth.

Foden then rounded off the scoring at the far post after Gabriel Jesus failed to convert David Silva’s cross.

There was another positive for City as Leroy Sane replaced Foden for the final 10 minutes to make his first appearance since suffering cruciate knee ligament damage in August.

The German international seems certain to leave the club at the end of the season after rejecting a new contract amid interest from Bayern Munich.

But Sane could still have a part to play in City’s quest for a cup treble before the end of the campaign.

© – AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie