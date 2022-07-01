Man City defender joins Irish centre-back trio at Burnley

NEW BURNLEY manager Vincent Kompany has returned to former club Manchester City to sign U23 captain CJ Egan-Riley.

The 19-year-old defender, who has agreed a four-year deal, made Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup debuts last season and is Kompany’s third signing since being confirmed as Sean Dyche’s successor last month.

“CJ is a player we have been watching closely for a long time. He is a promising and talented footballer with an excellent mindset and attitude,” said the Clarets boss.

“CJ has shown a real hunger and he wants to learn and succeed at Burnley. He fits perfectly into our culture and he is a fantastic addition to our squad.”

Egan-Riley, who has represented England at every level from Under-15s to Under-19s, follows Irish defender Luke McNally and midfielder Scott Twine through the door at Burnley as Kompany assembles a squad to try to regain their Premier League status after relegation last season.

The move could pave the way for Nathan Collins’ exit, with the Irish international linked with a host of Premier League clubs of late.

The Leixlip native is one of three senior Irish defenders currently on the books at the Clarets, alongside McNally and Kevin Long, all of whom could ostensibly be competing with Egan-Riley for the centre-back spots next season.

Two mainstays at centre-back, Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, have already left Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League, with the latter expected to sign for Everton imminently.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy