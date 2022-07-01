Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 1 July 2022
Advertisement

Man City defender joins Irish centre-back trio at Burnley

CJ Egan-Riley’s move could pave the way for Nathan Collins’ exit.

By Press Association Friday 1 Jul 2022, 3:52 PM
1 hour ago 4,298 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5805302
Manchester City's CJ Egan-Riley during a Uefa Champions League round of 16 second leg match (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Manchester City's CJ Egan-Riley during a Uefa Champions League round of 16 second leg match (file pic).
Manchester City's CJ Egan-Riley during a Uefa Champions League round of 16 second leg match (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEW BURNLEY manager Vincent Kompany has returned to former club Manchester City to sign U23 captain CJ Egan-Riley.

The 19-year-old defender, who has agreed a four-year deal, made Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup debuts last season and is Kompany’s third signing since being confirmed as Sean Dyche’s successor last month.

“CJ is a player we have been watching closely for a long time. He is a promising and talented footballer with an excellent mindset and attitude,” said the Clarets boss.

“CJ has shown a real hunger and he wants to learn and succeed at Burnley. He fits perfectly into our culture and he is a fantastic addition to our squad.”

Egan-Riley, who has represented England at every level from Under-15s to Under-19s, follows Irish defender Luke McNally and midfielder Scott Twine through the door at Burnley as Kompany assembles a squad to try to regain their Premier League status after relegation last season.

The move could pave the way for Nathan Collins’ exit, with the Irish international linked with a host of Premier League clubs of late.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

The Leixlip native is one of three senior Irish defenders currently on the books at the Clarets, alongside McNally and Kevin Long, all of whom could ostensibly be competing with Egan-Riley for the centre-back spots next season.

Two mainstays at centre-back, Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, have already left Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League, with the latter expected to sign for Everton imminently.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie