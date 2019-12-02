This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man City won't buy any players in January - Guardiola

No new faces will be arriving at Premier League champions Manchester City next month, according to boss Pep Guardiola.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Dec 2019, 11:06 PM
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
PEP GUARDIOLA IS happy with his Manchester City squad and says he will not delve into the transfer market in January.

The reigning Premier League champions are enduring a difficult defence of their title this season and are already 11 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool after just 14 games.

Guardiola, however, says he will not be forced into bringing in new players next month, citing the refusal of clubs to part with key players midway through the season.

Speaking ahead of City’s Premier League visit to Burnley on Tuesday, Guardiola said: “I don’t want any players in January. When they come for an incredible opportunity in January for the next four, five or six years maybe we could think about it, but that is not possible.

“Normally, the players we think could be interesting and add something to our squad, their clubs are not going to sell.”

While Guardiola looks set to keep his powder dry in January, he is likely to bring in new faces ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with David Silva’s impending departure already confirmed and Fernandinho’s future yet to be resolved.

Fernandinho’s contract expires at the end of the season and Guardiola says they will not make a decision on the Brazil international before then.

Asked if he would like Fernandinho to stay, Guardiola said: “I think we are going to decide at the end of the season what the situation is for the players who have finished their contracts.

“We will then decide what we have to do or what is best for the club for the next season.”

Guardiola refuted suggestions that he faces a rebuilding job at the end of the campaign, suggesting the squad will instead only require some minor tweaks.

“Well, we don’t have to rebuild too much,” he added. “Three players [Kompany last season, Silva and Fernandinho] does not mean you rebuild the team.

“Rebuilding the team is when you have seven or eight, like we did in the second season when seven players finished their contracts. Buying two or three players is not rebuilding; it’s just substituting positions.”

