Man City keep title race alive with dramatic late fightback against Liverpool

Liverpool 1

Manchester City 2

ERLING HAALAND KEPT Manchester City in the title race with an added-time penalty as Pep Guardiola’s side came from behind to win 2-1 in a chaotic finish.

After drawing three blanks the Norway international scored only his second Premier League goal since Christmas, and his first at Anfield, to give the visitors their first win in front of a crowd here since 2003.

The City striker was then involved in a bizarre finish as he and Dominik Szoboszlai chased Rayan Cherki’s shot from inside his own half with goalkeeper Alisson Becker upfield searching for an equaliser.

Szoboszlai pulled Haaland, who then tugged back the Hungary captain as the ball trickled over the line.

After a VAR check referee Craig Pawson decided Haaland had been denied a goalscoring opportunity so ruled out the goal, awarded a free-kick 30 yards out and sent off Szoboszlai.

With six minutes remaining the title raced appeared all but over after a brilliant Szoboszlai free-kick looked like handing a huge advantage to leaders Arsenal.

But Bernardo Silva volleyed Haaland’s knockdown through the legs of Alisson, who then brought down Matheus Nunes to allow Haaland to reduce the Gunners’ lead to six points again.