Man City sign Burnley goalkeeper in €31 million deal

ENGLAND U21S goalkeeper James Trafford’s return to Manchester City fulfils a dream he had of going back to his former club.

Trafford has signed a five-year contract with the side he left for Burnley in 2023 after City activated a £27 million (€31 million) buy-back clause.

“Rejoining City is such a special and proud moment both for me and my family. I always dreamed that one day I would be able to come back to Manchester City,” said the 22-year-old.

“This is the place I call home – it’s a truly special football club with fantastic people who make it such a unique place to work and play.

“I am also very excited and honoured to have been given the opportunity to work under Pep and with such a world-class group of players.

“I am still very young and hungry to keep learning and improving — and I know there is no better environment than Manchester City to help make me become the best goalkeeper I can be.

“I will do everything I can to help this great club look to achieve even more success.”

Trafford, who will wear the number one shirt, becomes the club’s sixth signing of the summer after Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, Marcus Bettinelli, Rayan Cherki and Sverre Nypan.

He joined City’s academy in 2015, but after loans at Accrington and Bolton, the need for regular first-team football, with Ederson still the man to displace at the Etihad Stadium, took him to Turf Moor.

“When I had the opportunity to go to Burnley, I thought it was the right step for me in that moment and in the long term, it was to achieve [my goal of coming] back here. I’m happy that I’ve achieved it,” he added.

City intend to retain the 31-year-old Ederson, so Trafford will still have to get past an established number one.

City’s sporting director Hugo Viana said: “James is already one of the most accomplished young goalkeepers in the English game, and we are delighted to welcome him back to Manchester City.

“We feel he is an ideal fit for this squad and will bring great quality to the goalkeeping department.

“We fully believe he will be really successful and a top goalkeeper for Manchester City and the national team.

“I also have no doubt that working with Pep and the technical staff here at City will only see James further develop his abilities.”