This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aguero penalty enough for below-par City to keep pressure on Liverpool

The Champions remain one point behind Liverpool after beating West Ham.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 10:04 PM
24 minutes ago 1,486 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4516795
Sergio Aguero celebrates the decisive goal.
Sergio Aguero celebrates the decisive goal.
Sergio Aguero celebrates the decisive goal.

SERGIO AGUERO’S PENALTY earned Manchester City their fourth successive Premier League win as they beat West Ham 1-0 to remain one point behind leaders Liverpool.

Having beaten Chelsea on penalties in Sunday’s EFL Cup final at Wembley, quadruple-seeking City were not at their usual brilliant best against a West Ham side led by their former manager Manuel Pellegrini.

David Silva hit the post early on but it was substitute Bernardo Silva who came off the bench to win a spot-kick that Aguero converted by sending Lukasz Fabianski the wrong way.

Liverpool’s 5-0 victory over Watford at Anfield may have been more emphatic, but City got a result that means they can at least temporarily return to the summit at the weekend as they play before their title rivals.

Despite needing spot-kicks to see off Chelsea three days earlier, City did not look fatigued as they raced out of the blocks and twice came close to scoring in the opening four minutes.

Riyad Mahrez, one of five players brought into the starting XI, lost West Ham debutant Ben Johnson in the box but fired his half volley way over the crossbar before David Silva diverted Kevin De Bruyne’s low cross onto a post.

Yet City were unable to keep the pressure on, as Mahrez in particular struggled, with an unsuccessful penalty appeal for handball against Angelo Ogbonna the only other moment of note in the first half.

Samir Nasri’s Etihad Stadium return ended at half-time and his replacement, Manuel Lanzini, nearly conjured up the opening goal for the Hammers shortly after arriving.

The Argentinian skipped over compatriot Nicolas Otamendi’s outstretched leg and crossed for Andy Carroll, but the former Liverpool striker was denied by Ederson’s save.

Pep Guardiola responded by withdrawing the ineffectual Mahrez and Leroy Sane for Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva, and it was the latter who won the penalty that Aguero converted to put City ahead.

The Portuguese was driving across the box when Felipe Anderson bundled into the back of him, which resulted in a spot-kick that Aguero stroked into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

Fabianski dived the wrong way there, but he was equal to efforts from Sterling and Danilo, either side of Ryan Fredericks clearing David Silva’s effort off the line, with City’s eventual margin of victory only one.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Sexton rejects notion Schmidt's impending departure a distraction for Ireland
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Aguero penalty enough for below-par City to keep pressure on Liverpool
    Aguero penalty enough for below-par City to keep pressure on Liverpool
    It's 20 years to the day since a Premier League club last selected an all-English XI
    Klopp: This isn't Liverpool's last chance to win Premier League
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Lukaku braces helps Manchester United to comfortable victory at Selhurst Park
    Lukaku braces helps Manchester United to comfortable victory at Selhurst Park
    Van Dijk scores twice as Liverpool roar back to form against Watford
    Five-star Arsenal run riot in thumping win over Bournemouth
    BOXING
    Teenage prodigy becomes Ireland's youngest female pro boxer, will debut on TG4 next month
    Teenage prodigy becomes Ireland's youngest female pro boxer, will debut on TG4 next month
    Wilder rematch won't be next as Fury plots different route
    Portlaoise's TJ Doheny confirmed for world-title unification fight in California

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie