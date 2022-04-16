Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 16 April 2022
Advertisement

England international Hemp scores brace as Man City storm into FA Cup final with 4-1 win

The three-time winners will face either Arsenal or Chelsea at Wembley.

By Press Association Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 3:11 PM
1 hour ago 831 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5740322
Man City players celebrate after a goal against West Ham.
Image: PA
Man City players celebrate after a goal against West Ham.
Man City players celebrate after a goal against West Ham.
Image: PA

ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL LAUREN Hemp scored twice as Manchester City brushed aside West Ham to book their place in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup final.

Hemp’s 67th-minute goal – the 50th of her club career – and a second in stoppage time cemented a 4-1 semi-final win in Dagenham after Ellen White and Chloe Kelly had struck before the break, with Lisa Evans replying for the stubborn hosts.

The three-time winners will face either Arsenal or Chelsea at Wembley, with the top two in the Women’s Super League fighting it out for the remaining berth on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors took the lead with 21 minutes gone when White reacted first to dive and head home, with keeper Mackenzie Arnold desperately scrambling back across her goal after the impressive Keira Walsh’s 25-yard piledriver had come back off the crossbar.

White saw a second equally impressive effort chalked off after the officials ruled that Lucy Bronze had not kept the ball in play before she crossed, and Hemp, who had been well marshalled until that point, fired over as City started to turn the screw.

They got their reward eight minutes before the break when Kelly ran on to Gilly Flaherty’s ill-judged pass across her own penalty area to beat Arnold and make it 2-0.

However, Evans gave the Hammers hope three minutes before the break when, after Alex Greenwood had been dispossessed on halfway, she capitalised on hesitancy in the City defence to round Ellie Roebuck and reduce the deficit.

White saw a 52nd-minute header correctly ruled out for offside as the visitors looked to kill off the game, but West Ham defended resolutely to keep themselves in with a chance.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

They might have been level when Evans slid Tameka Yallop in behind the visitors’ defence, but she stabbed her attempt wide as Roebuck closed her down and their hopes were ended by Hemp when she turned smartly before thumping a shot past Arnold.

Katerina Svitkova forced a late save from Roebuck, but Arnold had to tip substitute Filippa Angeldahl’s fierce drive on to the crossbar and was beaten for a fourth time at the death as Hemp completed a good afternoon.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie