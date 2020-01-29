This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Man United didn't even have one chance' - De Bruyne

The Belgium midfielder was at a loss to describe his side’s loss at the Etihad Stadium.

By The42 Team Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 10:47 PM
52 minutes ago 3,994 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4985678
Kevin De Bruyne pictured during tonight's match.
Image: Getty Images
Kevin De Bruyne pictured during tonight's match.
Kevin De Bruyne pictured during tonight's match.
Image: Getty Images

KEVIN DE BRUYNE says he “can’t comprehend” how Manchester City contrived to lose 1-0 to Manchester United on Wednesday night — but believes nobody will care as long as they win the Carabao Cup.

A 3-1 aggregate lead going into the second leg of their semi-final proved enough for City, who will now face Aston Villa at Wembley on 1 March.

Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero had goals ruled out for offside during a performance where City dazzled at times without ever managing to find a way through.

Nemanja Matic’s fine strike was the only goal of the game, with the Serbia international later sent off for two yellow cards.

“I can’t really comprehend how we lost this game,” De Bruyne told Sky Sports.

For me, United didn’t even have one chance today. In [attack] we were way too wasteful today.

“I think we have to learn from this but in the end, it’s good that we are going to the final.”

The result on the night meant United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became the first manager to beat Pep Guardiola’s City twice at the Etihad Stadium.

However, while United took great heart from their 2-1 Premier League win back in December, their second win there this season eventually counted for nothing.

United only had two shots on target in 90 minutes, one of which was Matic’s bolt from the blue.

“I think we got sloppy,” De Bruyne added.

“The goal is…we didn’t clear the lines very well and out of nothing they just scored.

“I think you can tell me if United had one more chance in the game; even at the end they didn’t do anything.

“But yeah, with a one-all score they only need one chance to make a goal but, in the end, we fought when we had to. We need to learn from the mistakes.”

Asked if the defeat on the night spoiled the achievement of reaching the final, De Bruyne was blunt.

“No, of course not,” he replied.

If you win the final, nobody will talk about this game. It’s not nice and we should have done better, but it’s the way it goes sometimes.”

City are looking to retain their Carabao Cup crown, having beaten Chelsea on penalties in last season’s final.

Read next:

