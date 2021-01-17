BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 17 January 2021
Advertisement

Man United ‘didn’t pounce’ on Liverpool’s injury problems

The Reds had midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in the middle of their defence.

By Press Association Sunday 17 Jan 2021, 8:52 PM
42 minutes ago 1,681 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5327921
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pictured prior to the game.
Image: PA
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pictured prior to the game.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pictured prior to the game.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt his side missed an opportunity to end Liverpool’s long unbeaten home league record after failing to “pounce” on their injury problems.

With no fit centre-backs again, the hosts fielded midfield duo Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in the centre of their defence but the pair were not really exposed, even if goalkeeper Alisson Becker had to make two good saves to keep out Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the goalless draw.

The top-of-the-table clash failed to live up to its billing and there was not even a penalty incident never mind a controversy, one of the major points of debate leading up to the fixture, to talk about over the course of 90 minutes.

But Solskjaer admits United left Anfield disappointed they were not able to open up a six-point gap over their arch-rivals at the top.

“They are a good side and they have some injury problems but we didn’t pounce on that,” he said. “I felt we grew into the game and got stronger and stronger and were closer to winning.

“We were a bit disappointed in the performance, not just the result.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We didn’t do well enough to cause them problems in the first half but we defended well and they didn’t create too many chances.

“We know we have players who can win you a game in the blink of a second and Bruno and Paul almost did.

“But I think everyone was a bit disappointed with the way we started the game but that is a good feeling to have that we were disappointed in the performance.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie