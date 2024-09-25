Advertisement
Bruno Fernandes in action against FC Twente. Alamy Stock Photo
All Square

Eriksen goes from hero to villain as Man United held to Europa League draw

Eriksen gave Man United the lead before his costly error saw FC Twente grab the equaliser in the second half.
10.05pm, 25 Sep 2024
CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN FOLLOWED a ferocious finish with a costly mistake as Manchester United began the Europa League with a 1-1 draw against Erik ten Hag’s former club FC Twente.

This was a continental campaign few expected the Red Devils to be embarking on having missed out on European qualification through the Premier League last term.

But May’s shock FA Cup triumph against rivals Manchester City secured United a Europa League spot and they opened the new-look league phase in frustrating fashion against the Eredivisie side.

United boss Ten Hag spent a combined 23 years at Twente across three stints as a player and then in different coaching capacities, saying on the eve of the game: “It’s not nice to have to hurt something you love.”

Eriksen’s first-half rocket put United on course to do just that, but the lowest-ranked side, in terms of UEFA’s coefficient, heading to Old Trafford in this revamped group phase had other ideas.

Sam Lammers went close with an early strike and was not to be denied a famous Old Trafford goal, dispossessing Eriksen as the midfielder turned into danger and then all too easily beating Andre Onana in the second half.

Author
Press Association
