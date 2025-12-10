Man United suffer big defeat to Champions League heavyweights Lyon

Manchester United 0

Lyon 3

MANCHESTER UNITED CRASHED to a 3-0 defeat by Lyon after being comprehensively outplayed by the Champions League heavyweights at Leigh Sports Village.

Melchie Dumornay struck twice and Tabitha Chawinga was also on target as the eight-time champions of Europe secured second place in the league-phase table.

It took 11 minutes for the visitors to break the deadlock when Ingrid Syrstad Engen crossed after a driving run by Ada Hegerberg, enabling Chawinga to head home.

United’s defense were caught flat-footed for the opener and later in the half it was their finishing that was subpar as Melvine Malard headed high over the crossbar despite a pinpoint cross by Hinata Miyazawa.

Malard’s attempt was her side’s first touch in the area in 39 minutes of action.

United boss Marc Skinner brought on Julia Zigiotti Olme, Ella Toone and Jess Park for the second half in the hope of inspiring a turnaround from his side.

Park was busy around the edge of the box and while more time was being spent in Lyon territory, they were still unable to put the visitors’ goal under any pressure.

Lyon should have added a second in the 78th minute when the dangerous Dumornay escaped down the right only for Jule Brand to drive her shot straight to keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

The French club surged further ahead just two minutes later, however, when Dumornay found the top right corner of the net with magnificent strike.

And Dumornay delivered the final indignity for United when she produced a cool finish in the closing moments.