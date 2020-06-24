This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
For the Irish interest there is no John Egan in the Sheffield United starting defence, he’s ruled out due to suspension after that red card on Sunday. Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick both do start though.

So the big news for Man United is that Paul Pogba is in from the start and he’ll be joined by Nemanja Matic and Mason Greenwood as fresh inclusions. Scott McTominay, Daniel James and Fred make way.

Here’s your starting teams:

Evening all and welcome along to a midweek helping of Premier League action. It’s a relentless schedule at the moment with four games kicking off at 6pm today and later, league leaders Liverpool can take another step closer to putting the title race to bed when they face Crystal Palace.

Before that our focus is Old Trafford at 6pm with 5th-placed Manchester United hosting 8th-placed Sheffield United.

Both are still looking for their first win since the action resumed after the coronavirus-enforced shutdown. Chris Wilder’s side have deservedly drawn a lot of plaudits this season but it’s been a tricky start for them with a scoreless draw away to Aston Villa and then that 3-0 loss against Newcastle on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team drew 1-1 against Tottenham last Friday, Bruno Fernandes sticking home a penalty in the 81st minute to salvage a point. They had trailed in that game since the 27th minute but maybe there’s been enough said already about Steven Bergwijn’s shot, David De Gea’s attempt to stop it and the half-time reaction in the Sky Sports studio.

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

