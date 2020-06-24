20 mins ago

Evening all and welcome along to a midweek helping of Premier League action. It’s a relentless schedule at the moment with four games kicking off at 6pm today and later, league leaders Liverpool can take another step closer to putting the title race to bed when they face Crystal Palace.

Before that our focus is Old Trafford at 6pm with 5th-placed Manchester United hosting 8th-placed Sheffield United.

Both are still looking for their first win since the action resumed after the coronavirus-enforced shutdown. Chris Wilder’s side have deservedly drawn a lot of plaudits this season but it’s been a tricky start for them with a scoreless draw away to Aston Villa and then that 3-0 loss against Newcastle on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team drew 1-1 against Tottenham last Friday, Bruno Fernandes sticking home a penalty in the 81st minute to salvage a point. They had trailed in that game since the 27th minute but maybe there’s been enough said already about Steven Bergwijn’s shot, David De Gea’s attempt to stop it and the half-time reaction in the Sky Sports studio.