Man United sign Denmark international for €30 million

MANCHESTER UNITED have announced the signing of Denmark defender Patrick Dorgu from Italian club Lecce.

The 20-year-old, who has played 37 games for the Serie A side, has signed a contract at Old Trafford until June 2030, with the option of a further year.

United will pay an initial €30 million for Dorgu, with a potential €5 million in add-ons, the PA news agency understands.

United boss Ruben Amorim will hope the arrival of Dorgu will help increase his options at left wing-back, which has proved a persistent issue due to injuries to Luke Shaw.

Dorgu said: “I am incredibly proud to be able to call myself a Manchester United player; this is a very special day for my whole family.

“I cannot wait to work with Ruben Amorim — his vision for this team and the future of the club is incredibly exciting.

“There is a clear plan set out for my development, and I feel that Manchester United is the perfect place to fulfil my potential and complete my huge ambitions.”

Dorgu’s arrival follows United’s signing of England U19 defender Ayden Heaven from Arsenal.