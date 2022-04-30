Membership : Access or Sign Up
Managerless Burnley edge closer to great escape on a bad day for Everton, Watford and Norwich

The Canaries were relegated as Aston Villa all but confirmed their survival.

Burnley's Josh Brownhill (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal.
NORWICH WERE relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after a 2-0 loss at Aston Villa.

Burnley’s dramatic late comeback from 1-0 down to beat Watford 2-1 left the Canaries 13 points adrift of safety with just four games remaining.

It was an unhappy return to Villa Park for Norwich boss Dean Smith as goals either side of half-time from two players he signed for Villa, Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, earned Steven Gerrard’s men the three points.

Smith has been unable to turn around a sinking ship since replacing Daniel Farke in November.

The Canaries have gone down in each of their last three campaigns in the English top-flight having also been relegated in 2015/16 and 2018/19.

Watford’s 11th consecutive home loss also leaves the Hornets on the verge of relegation.

Everton’s 68-year stay in the top-flight is now in severe peril as the Toffees are five points off safety, but do have games in hand over Burnley and Leeds to come.

Elsewhere in the 3pm kick-offs, Brighton hammered Wolves 3-0 and Crystal Palace beat Southampton 2-1. 

