This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manchester City extend veteran goalkeeper's loan deal

Scott Carson will remain at the Etihad Stadium as back-up to Ederson.

By Press Association Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 11:19 PM
1 hour ago 2,046 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5180767
Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett
Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson (file pic).
Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett

MANCHESTER CITY have extended the loan deal of veteran Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson by another season.

The 34-year-old originally moved to the Etihad Stadium on a year-long loan from the Rams last summer.

Former West Brom and Liverpool keeper Carson has yet to make a first-team appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Carson, capped four times by England, was back-up to Ederson and the now-departed Claudio Bravo last season.

“Everyone at Manchester City wishes Scott the best of luck throughout the next 12 months at the club,” read a club statement.

Chile international Bravo left the club on Tuesday and his place as second-choice keeper at City could be taken by Zack Steffen.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf and may return from his stint in the Bundesliga to push for a first-team place under Guardiola.

Irish youngster Gavin Bazunu is also highly thought of at the club, with the 18-year-old Dubliner recently included in City’s Champions League squad.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie