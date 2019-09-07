This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 7 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Record crowd of 31,213 sees stunning Weir strike help Man City beat United at the Etihad

Ireland’s 18-year-old midfielder Tyler Toland was an unused substitute for Man City.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Sep 2019, 5:31 PM
41 minutes ago 1,942 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4800173
Keira Walsh (right) and Leah Galton battle for the ball.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Keira Walsh (right) and Leah Galton battle for the ball.
Keira Walsh (right) and Leah Galton battle for the ball.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CAROLINE WEIR WAS the derby hero for Manchester City as her spectacular strike sealed a 1-0 win over Manchester United on a record-breaking day for the Women’s Super League.

A crowd of 31,213 at the Etihad Stadium smashed the division’s previous best crowd of 5,265, for Arsenal’s title-sealing win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium in April.

It is likely to be a short-lived best mark, though, with a crowd close to Stamford Bridge’s 41,000 capacity expected for Sunday’s London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham.

Staging showpiece games at some of England’s biggest grounds is part of the WSL’s drive to capitalise upon the national team’s run to the semi-finals of this year’s World Cup, which culminated in an estimated audience of 11.7million tuning in to watch Phil Neville’s side lose to eventual winners the United States.

Five of England’s World Cup stars featured for City on Saturday, but it was United – only re-established last season and newly promoted from the Championship after their women’s team were wound down in 2005 – who looked the most threatening before half-time, as Ellie Roebuck made a stunning close-range save to deny Jane Ross.

The hosts resumed on the front foot, however, and Weir sent most of the history-making attendees into raptures by arrowing a stunning 25-yarder into the top corner after 48 minutes.

United almost levelled seven minutes from time when Netherlands star Jackie Groenen – one of six debutants in Casey Stoney’s starting XI – scrambled against the base of the post, only for a rattled City to hang on. 

Ireland midfielder Tyler Toland, who scored her first international goal this week, was on the bench for Man City. The 18-year-old Donegal native signed her first senior professional contract with the club last month.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie