Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 2 March, 2019
Man City go top of the Premier League ahead of Merseyside derby as Mahrez downs Cherries

There was worry for supporters as Kevin De Bruyne limped off injured before half-time.

By AFP Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 5:23 PM
18 minutes ago 669 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4521316
Riyad Mahrez celebrates with team-mates after going ahead.
Image: Mark Kerton
Image: Mark Kerton
Riyad Mahrez celebrates with team-mates after going ahead.
Image: Mark Kerton

RIYAD MAHREZ FIRED Manchester City back to the top of the Premier League as the champions won 1-0 against Bournemouth, while Hugo Lloris saved Tottenham in their draw with north London rivals Arsenal on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side sit two points above Liverpool thanks to Mahrez’s second-half winner at Dean Court.

The only frustration for City in a hard-fought victory were injuries to Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones, which could significantly impact their bid to win an unprecedented quadruple.

De Bruyne hobbled off after the Belgian midfielder suffered a non-contact injury in the first half.

He has already been absent for long spells this season because of two different knee injuries.

City, who are already without injured duo Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte, also lost England defender Stones with an unspecified problem just after the interval.

But, showing the depth of City’s squad, it was Mahrez, who had come on for De Bruyne, who finally gave the champions the lead in the 55th minute.

Mahrez claimed his first league goal since December, the Algeria winger driving his shot under Bournemouth ‘keeper Artur Boruc.

Liverpool can regain pole position if they win the Merseyside derby at Everton on Sunday.

- © AFP, 2019

