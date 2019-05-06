This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Vincent Kompany thunderbolt sees Man City take massive step towards Premier League glory

The veteran skipper scored a phenomenal effort from range to beat Leicester City on Monday night.

By The42 Team Monday 6 May 2019, 10:20 PM
41 minutes ago 8,219 Views 91 Comments
https://the42.ie/4621663
Kompany celebrates breaking the deadlock at the Etihad.
Image: Martin Rickett
Kompany celebrates breaking the deadlock at the Etihad.
Kompany celebrates breaking the deadlock at the Etihad.
Image: Martin Rickett

VINCENT KOMPANY SCORED a long-range stunner to down Leicester City 1-0 and put one hand on the Premier League trophy for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side were frustrated for long periods at the Etihad Stadium on Monday but found a way through thanks to captain Kompany’s sensational strike.

Kasper Schmeichel was given no chance by Kompany’s rocket in the 70th minute, with City moving back above Liverpool, a point ahead in top spot in the Premier League table.

City, now on a run of 13 consecutive league wins, will defend their Premier League title if they collect another three points at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Kompany made a superb block to repel Ricardo Pereira as the hosts made an understandably nervy start.

Sergio Aguero scored the winner at Burnley with a goal that only marginally crossed the line but Schmeichel made a great save to claw the striker’s header away after it hit the crossbar.

The skipper broke the deadlock with twenty minutes to go against Leicester.

Chances were at a premium but Raheem Sterling should have opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, misjudging his jump for a header and sending the ball flying off target.

Ilkay Gundogan curled a 20-yard strike narrowly wide but Leicester were posing a threat on the break, James Maddison missing the target at the end of a counter-attack.

Schmeichel brilliantly denied Aguero again in the 69th minute but he was left helpless in the face of an unstoppable goal from the unlikeliest of sources.

Kompany drove into space from the back and thundered an unbelievable finish into Schmeichel’s top-left corner from at least 25 yards out to spark wild celebrations.

Leicester’s resistance broken, City were able to see out the match, although former City striker Kelechi Iheanacho missed a great late chance to level.

City are now one more win away from becoming the first team to defend the title for a decade.

