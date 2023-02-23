Thrilling victory on a pivotal night for Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford revival

ERIK TEN HAG’S revival of what was an ailing, rudderless Manchester United continues.

A thrilling comeback win over Barcelona at Old Trafford the latest chapter in a season that enthrals.

Their Europa League adventure goes on and, such has been the upturn, fans in the Stretford End were able to sing about a trip to Wembley for a League Cup final with Newcastle United this Sunday as the players left the pitch.

United are fighting on four fronts, their FA Cup campaign continuing while also being outsiders peering in on a Premier League title race.

That they are simply showing grit at all is an improvement for a squad of players that seemed bereft for much of 2022.

There is now a warmth and a joy for this United team, one that has been moulded together in such a short space of time by a manager who hailed this win as the biggest of his reign so far.

“Yes, I think so. We’ve had some really good wins – Liverpool and Manchester City, but if you beat Barcelona, the leaders of La Liga, it is a big win.”

It was the type of night that seemed implausible during the malaise of Ralf Rangnick’s turgid tenure in interim charge following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – a man with good intentions but not quite the same courage of his convictions as Ten Hag.

And even after 45 minutes of this second leg, with Barca leading 1-0 on the night, 3-2 on aggregate, courtesy of a Robert Lewandowski penalty, it was a resurgence that was only possible because of the United manager’s ability – humility, even – to rectify a mistake of his own making.

PA Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong. PA

The first half served as a timely reminder of the work United still have to do to earn their place among Europe’s elite.

And that their impressive manager, while reinvigorating a beleaguered club with a mixture of style and substance, is not infallible. He got his team selection and tactics wrong in his attempts to catch Xavi off guard.

Marcus Rashford, so influential and impressive leading the line as the central striker in the Nou Camp, was ushered out wide to the left. And while that is a position where he has caused plenty of damage, it was within the other moving parts that United suffered.

Jadon Sancho operated in the No.10 role with Wout Weghorst given the task of trying to occupy a backline that was too quick in every aspect for him – both in speed of play, feet, and thought.

The Dutchman had impressed in a deeper role last week, with space afforded to him further away from goal allowing him to bring United’s sharper, more direct forwards into play.

That option was nullified, and it was of Ten Hag’s own doing.

United’s best chance after just two minutes was a prime example of that, even if it was Bruno Fernandes whose tame shot was easily saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

When Casemiro won possession and released a quick turnover, the United captain bore down on goal from the right side.

His first touch needed a bit more on it to take him inside, and once he realised as much he had a quick look across to see who was in support.

Weghorst was trying his best to sprint in between the two centre halves but he just doesn’t possess the same acceleration as Rashford, who was ambling further back on the left.

Fernandes chanced his arm with a shot but the Barca goalkeeper had narrowed the angle.

Barca assumed control, then the lead, and when the sides re-appeared for the second half Ten Hag had acted to change the course of where this tie was heading.

PA Sergio Busquets fouls Garnacho. PA

Weghorst was substituted, Antony was introduced in his place, with Rashford moving centrally and the Brazilian winger hugging the right touchline.

While play was laboured and predictable during the opening exchanges, United quickly began to play more direct and into space.

That they were level within 90 seconds of the restart, Fred shinning a right foot effort low into the corner following a powerful and precise Fernandes pass, only roused the confidence levels.

The introduction of the teenager Garnacho added fuel to the fire – not to mention blonde highlights – and he played a part in the winner, even if it was only a scuffed shot that was easily blocked.

United maintained the pressure and Antony’s cushioned side foot finish was clinical.

He was one of two players to follow Ten Hag from Ajax, the arrival of Lisandro Martinez at the other end setting the tone for the renewed sense of purpose about this United team.

Garnacho has emerged from the youth academy, another link in the lineage of the club, while Fred is another purring with the kind of confidence that has been lacking for so long.

Ten Hag is the man responsible, yet there is still so much more to do.