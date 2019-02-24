LIVE: Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League

Follow all the minute-by-minute action as Liverpool aim to regain top spot at Old Trafford.
Liveblog
United win a freekick after Rashford is fouled by Henderson. That chance slips by them.
For those interested in the day’s other 2.05pm kick-off, Arsenal have taken a 1-0 lead at home to Southampton.
Liverpool have been hassling and harrying the United midfield. The home side are still looking to settle into this game.
Rashford runs at the Liverpool defence but he can’t wriggle through.
United break through Pogba and Mata but the Frenchman’s ball into the box is poor. Liverpool looking that little bit more assured in possession – that said the two sides are giving it back and forth to one another in these opening six minutes.
Rashford’s shot on seven minutes from outside the box is easily saved.
Action in the opening 20 seconds of the game, Young’s backpass to De Gea is short and Frimino chases it down, with Mane following up.
An indirect free kick is awarded to Liverpool. Bizarre few moments of play.
Milner blasts the ball into the wall and it’s gone behind for a goalkick.
Blistering start.
KICK-OFF: We’re underway for the first half…
We’ll have a mintue of applause ahead of today’s game in remembrance of the late Eric Harrison.
Here we go…
We’re closing in on kick-off.
Get the kettle on, the tea made or let the dog out now. You won’t want to miss a minute of the action.
Sligo’s Dan Leydon has produced this wonderful illustration for today’s game, tweeted out by Liverpool’s official social channels.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been this pumped for a Man United v Liverpool game. Can’t wait. Myself and daughter with our jerseys on and having a party. Bring it on,” says Ben Jamen in our Comments Section.
That has been the overriding feeling building up to today’s game. Plenty of United fans would have gone into December’s game at Anfield with a certain amount of dread – but the mood over the last two months has completely transformed at Old Trafford.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Solskjaer says Matic is missing with a muscle injury and will be out for a few weeks. A blow for United.
Are you well? Because you’re looking well, Old Trafford…
“Would have played Sanchez. As bad as he’s been at least he runs around and presses defenders. VVD will have a nice holiday with Lukaku trudging about up there,” says Ray Taff in our Comments Section.
Has Solskjaer got his selections right ahead of today’s game?
Two half-and-half scarves… Speechless.
On the topic of resurrecting the old ‘United Way’ ahead of today’s game, Gavin Cooney writes that Solskjaer should learn from Liverpool’s lessons of attempting to recapture their former grandeur…
The concept of a ‘Liverpool Way’ became a dominant idea; this ethos that the club would not respond to the perversities of the modern Premier League and would instead stick to tradition and give a manager time.
How else to explain the ludicrous compromise of appointing Gerard Houllier and retaining Roy Evans?
What is lost when the past becomes too comfortable a refuge is its harsher realities: the Liverpool that was successful was as ruthless as Ferguson became at United.
You can read his full piece right here: United should learn Liverpool’s lessons and avoid finding answers in their rich history
McTominay in for United, Van Dijk back for Liverpool…
With under 45 minutes until kick-off, let’s bring you some prescribed pre-match reading.
- ‘They are in much better form, everyone can see that’: Liverpool skipper says Man United are a different beast
So, without further ado, let’s bring you some team news…
Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, McTominay, Ander Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Lukaku.
Liverpool: Alisson, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Fabinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino
The nerves are beginning to set in.
The biggest rivalry in English football rekindles at Old Trafford this afternoon and, as stated on these pages this week, rarely have the two sides met on such equal terms.
Liverpool’s victory over United at Anfield in December represented the last dying embers of the Jose Mourinho era. Dark storm clouds that had gathered since their summer tour finally passed, leaving uncertainty to fill the void.
And from the shadows of those dark winter days, a hero has emerged. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the icon of 1999, has revamped the club in the image of their former selves.
This is United 2.0.
What seemed impossible before Christmas now almost feels inevitable. As Chelsea and Arsenal cough and splutter in the race for top four, Solskjaer and his turbo-charged squad of superstars have mercilessly hoovered up 25 of the 27 points on offer.
They’re unbeaten in the league and have claimed scalps away to London rivals Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea – the latter two coming in the FA Cup.
A win against the Old Enemy would undoubtedly raise calls for Solskjaer to be made permanent to ear-splitting levels.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have more to worry about than getting one over on United.
The main threat to a historic Premier League title comes from the blue side of Manchester and with Guardiola’s side in Carabao Cup final action today, a win for the Reds would leave them three points clear at the top of the pile.
Stay with us as we bring you all of the minute-by-minute action live at Old Trafford.
Expect fireworks.
