Manchester United agree Matheus Cunha signing from Wolves

Cunha will be the first summer signing for Ruben Amorim’s side.
2.44pm, 1 Jun 2025
MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE reached an agreement with Wolves to sign Matheus Cunha.

The Brazil forward has been in Manchester over the weekend to put the finishing touches to his move to Old Trafford, which is subject to a visa and registration.

The 26 year-old, who has won 13 senior caps for Brazil, scored 18 goals in all competitions last season.

United had sought to negotiate with Wolves over the terms of Cunha’s deal but last week met his €74.2 million (£62.5m) release clause and were given permission to start a medical.

It is believed the former Atletico Madrid forward has agreed a five-year deal.

Wolves said the deal was a club-record fee received as they thanked Cunha “for his contributions in old gold” in a statement confirming his departure.

Cunha had been a key target for the Red Devils as head coach Ruben Amorim looks to reshape the team on the back of the club’s worst season in 51 years.

The forward turned 26 on Tuesday, the same day that United were granted permission by Wolves to finalise a deal.

He is now on his way to Brazil ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier with Ecuador, which will be Carlo Ancelotti’s first game in charge.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Ipswich striker Liam Delap are among other players of interest to United, but business has been made harder by the fact they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

