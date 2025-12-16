Amorim rues missed chances as United star’s half-brother wears ‘Free Kobbie Mainoo’ shirt

MANCHESTER UNITED BOSS Ruben Amorim rued missed first-half chances after a remarkable match against Bournemouth finished 4-4 at Old Trafford.

United led 2-1 at the break as Casemiro’s stoppage-time header restored their advantage after Antoine Semenyo cancelled out Amad Diallo’s early goal, but they had peppered Djordje Petrovic’s goal with 17 attempts in total and the fact their lead was not more proved costly.

Bournemouth levelled within 37 seconds of the restart through Evanilson, then took the lead thanks to Marcus Tavernier, only for United to respond with two goals in three minutes – first Bruno Fernandes’ superb free-kick, then Matheus Cunha’s 79th-minute strike.

This United team may not know when they are beaten but they also do not know how to close out games, and five minutes later they allowed Bournemouth substitute Junior Kroupi to level before David Brooks had two clear chances to win it in stoppage time.

United should never have been in that position given they had 12 attempts at goal before Bournemouth finally mustered their first in the 29th minute.

“It was a fun game for everyone at home,” Amorim said. “If you look at the game you can think we lost the two points in the second half. I think we lost the two points in the first half. I think we should have more goals, we should have a different result at half-time.

“It was then similar to Nottingham (Forest, a 2-2 draw in November) where we suffered two goals really fast but we managed to get back to take the advantage and then we need to close the game out.”

Amorim would not be drawn on what appeared to be a tweak to his tactical system, with United switching to a back four when Bournemouth were in possession.

“That is for you to discuss, not for me,” he said. “I will say the same thing – you can play with the same players and it looks like one thing (but) is another thing… I know you guys know that I trained this week with the back four. I don’t know how but that is a good thing for you guys to discuss.”

Kobbie Mainoo’s half-brother wore an eye-catching ‘Free Kobbie Mainoo’ t-shirt to the chaotic 4-4 draw.

The 20-year-old’s lack of game time has been a major talking point this season, with the homegrown star still waiting to make his first Premier League start of the campaign.

Popular Mainoo received a hero’s welcome when introduced off the bench as a second-half substitute in Monday’s rollercoaster clash.

But one of the main talking points afterwards was the midfielder’s half-brother Jordan Mainoo-Hames posting an Instagram story of himself in the ground wearing a ‘Free Kobbie Mainoo’ top.

England international Mainoo saw a request to leave on loan rejected in August and speculation continues over a potential January switch.

Amorim was not asked about the t-shirt in the post-match press conference but spoke about Mainoo at length in the build-up to the Bournemouth game.

Asked if he would sanction a January loan move if the midfielder came to see him, the manager said: “First of all, I say the same thing: the team comes first.

“If Kobbie comes to me and talks to me, I will talk to him. I’m not going to say what I’m going to say to Kobbie, but I will be really pleased if Kobbie is coming to talk to me about that.

“I just want my players happy, and I understand that every individual has their goals. The frustration doesn’t help anybody but, again, the focus is in this game and we will see if that happens.”

The Mainoo t-shirt was not the only United-related social media post of note on Monday after a pair of teenagers seemingly reacted to Amorim’s pre-match press conference.

The Portuguese said in one answer that “(Harry) Amass is now struggling in Championship” and “Chido (Obi) is not always a starter in under 21”.

Amass is on loan at embattled Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday and posted a photo of himself holding the club’s player of the month award for November with a grinning emoji.

Obi also posted an Instagram story, which showed him with arms out celebrating a goal for the Under-21s against Manchester City in August.

The 18-year-olds subsequently deleted the posts.