Man Utd announce further redundancies with up to 200 jobs set to be lost

MANCHESTER UNITED EXPECT up to 200 further redundancies as part of a “transformation plan” to improve the club’s financial sustainability.

Around 250 employees were made redundant last year and a statement on the United website on Monday announced that a plan aimed at “return(ing) the club to profitability” following five successive years of losses means “approximately 150-200 jobs may be made redundant”, subject to a consultation process.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has a 28.94% stake in the club through his Ineos group, brought up his year anniversary as co-owner last Thursday.

United chief executive officer Omar Berrada said: “We have a responsibility to put Manchester United in the strongest position to win across our men’s, women’s and academy teams. We are initiating a wide-ranging series of measures which will transform and renew the club.

“Unfortunately, this means announcing further potential redundancies and we deeply regret the impact on those affected colleagues. However, these hard choices are necessary to put the club back on a stable financial footing.

“We have lost money for the past five consecutive years. This cannot continue.

“Our two main priorities as a club are delivering success on the pitch for our fans and improving our facilities. We cannot invest in these objectives if we are continuously losing money.

“At the end of this process, we will have a more lean, agile and financially sustainable football club, while continuing to provide a world-class service to our valuable commercial partners.

“We will then be in a much stronger position to invest in football success and improved facilities for fans, while remaining compliant with Uefa and Premier League regulations.”

Monday’s announcement comes in the wake of United’s latest set of accounts being released last week.

The results showed that the club paid a total of €17.5 million (£14.5m) to get rid of manager Erik ten Hag, sporting director Dan Ashworth and other members of football staff.

The departure of Ten Hag and his staff in October cost €12.6m (£10.4m), while Ashworth’s exit came in December – just five months after he joined the club – and cost €4.9m (£4.1m).

Ruben Amorim was appointed United boss following Ten Hag’s sacking and a difficult state of affairs on the pitch sees the Red Devils languishing in 15th in the Premier League table following a 2-2 draw with Everton at the weekend.

United’s women’s side have enjoyed more success this season, with the team second in the Women’s Super League table and currently on a six-game winning run in the league.