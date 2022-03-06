Rangnick no clearer on new boss search as United suffer Ronaldo blow

RALF RANGNICK ADMITS he has not held discussions with the Manchester United hierarchy about who should take permanent charge this summer.

The interim boss will have a two-year consultancy role when his time at the helm concludes at the end of this season, but the German has revealed that no talks have taken place with Old Trafford’s football director, John Murtough, about who should fill the void.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of today’s Manchester derby – with The Athletic subsequently reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani will both miss the clash at the Etihad Stadium through injury, Rangnick explained that he has not had any input in a summer appointment.

“So far, we’ve not spoken about that. Not with John Murtough or anyone else, we’ve not spoken about this topic over the last weeks and months since I’ve been here. I know my opinion but so far we’ve not spoken about that so it’s all I can tell you,” he said.

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag has been strongly linked to the job and the German expressed his admiration for the work he has carried out.

“I don’t know him to start with as a person, but I’ve seen how Ajax have developed since he’s been there,” he added.

“I know about the work he did while he was at Bayern Munich and it’s obvious he’s one of the top coaches in Europe but there are a few others.

“We’ve not spoken about any new manager so far and therefore we’ve not spoken about him.”