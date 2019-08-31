6 mins ago

Good morning everybody, you’re welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s Premier League meeting of Southampton and Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have experienced a patchy enough start to the season. Starting off with an emphatic 4-0 win against Chelsea, United were held 1-1 by Wolves and were stunned by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

That 2-1 defeat by Palace took just about everyone by surprise and Solskajer really needs to get back on track with a win today. Truth be told, a point just won’t be good enough for a side with top four ambitions this season.

Southampton, on the other hand, could also do with a win. After losing back-to-back against Burnley and Liverpool, Ralph Hasenhüttl men have gotten back on track.

The Saints impressed with a 2-0 win away to Brighton last weekend, before seeing off Fulham 1-0 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday thanks to a tidy close-range finish from Ireland international Michael Obafemi.

Stick with us, kick-off at St Mary’s is coming up in an hour’s time at 12.30pm.