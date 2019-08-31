This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 31 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

875 Views 2 Comments
Share

Good morning everybody, you’re welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s Premier League meeting of Southampton and Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have experienced a patchy enough start to the season. Starting off with an emphatic 4-0 win against Chelsea, United were held 1-1 by Wolves and were stunned by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

That 2-1 defeat by Palace took just about everyone by surprise and Solskajer really needs to get back on track with a win today. Truth be told, a point just won’t be good enough for a side with top four ambitions this season.

Southampton, on the other hand, could also do with a win. After losing back-to-back against Burnley and Liverpool, Ralph Hasenhüttl men have gotten back on track.

The Saints impressed with a 2-0 win away to Brighton last weekend, before seeing off Fulham 1-0 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday thanks to a tidy close-range finish from Ireland international Michael Obafemi.

Stick with us, kick-off at St Mary’s is coming up in an hour’s time at 12.30pm.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie