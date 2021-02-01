BE PART OF THE TEAM

Manchester United teenager joins Derby on loan

Teden Mengi will spend the rest of the season playing under Wayne Rooney.

By Press Association Monday 1 Feb 2021, 6:29 PM
Manchester United's Teden Mengi (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED teenager Teden Mengi will spend the rest of the season playing under Wayne Rooney at Derby.

The highly-rated 18-year-old defender made his first-team debut for United against LASK in last season’s Europa League and was part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad for the finals in Germany.

Mengi has not featured for United this term and has now joined Championship side Derby on loan for the remainder of the campaign, becoming Rooney’s first signing since taking the manager’s job on a permanent basis.

“I’m really excited and I’m buzzing to be here,” the defender told RamsTV.

“When I first heard Derby County were interested, it was a no-brainer for me to be in the Championship against good opponents and to be playing men’s football. I am really happy to be here.”

On Rams boss Rooney, the teenager said: “He has been brilliant. As soon as I found out Derby were interested, Wayne was on the phone.

“He was telling me what the club is about and what he wants from me. He has been brilliant with me so far.”

