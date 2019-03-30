This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 30 March, 2019
Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello everybody and welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Watford.

After a long and, rather enjoyable international break if you’re an Ireland supporter, domestic affairs in the top-flight of English football return to our screens.

It’s been a busy and exciting international break for Man United supporters too, with this week seeing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed as full-time manager at Old Trafford. There wasn’t any doubt though, was there?

Ole is permanently at the wheel and it promises to be an exciting final couple of months to this season with a race for top four combined with a mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona to come.

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League - Old Trafford Source: Nick Potts

Today that quest for top four continues as Watford roll up to Old Trafford. Javi Gracia’s are only two places below United after a rather brilliant and encouraging season at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets have an FA Cup semi-final against Wolves on the horizon, but turn their attentions to league affairs to today both to build momentum and keep their chances of a top-half finish alive and kicking.

Stick with us, kick-off is coming up in just under an hour’s time at 3.00pm.

