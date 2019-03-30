Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men welcome Watford to Old Trafford in the Premier League.
Liveblog
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 30, 2019
5⃣ changes to our line-up for #MUNWAT.
➡ Foster, Janmaat, Kabasele, Britos, Masina
⬅ Gomes, Femenía, Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas pic.twitter.com/JIveRpm3Tx
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello everybody and welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Watford.
After a long and, rather enjoyable international break if you’re an Ireland supporter, domestic affairs in the top-flight of English football return to our screens.
It’s been a busy and exciting international break for Man United supporters too, with this week seeing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed as full-time manager at Old Trafford. There wasn’t any doubt though, was there?
Ole is permanently at the wheel and it promises to be an exciting final couple of months to this season with a race for top four combined with a mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona to come.
Today that quest for top four continues as Watford roll up to Old Trafford. Javi Gracia’s are only two places below United after a rather brilliant and encouraging season at Vicarage Road.
The Hornets have an FA Cup semi-final against Wolves on the horizon, but turn their attentions to league affairs to today both to build momentum and keep their chances of a top-half finish alive and kicking.
Stick with us, kick-off is coming up in just under an hour’s time at 3.00pm.
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
'Thank you for everything': Mother of Italian man paralysed in Dublin attack pens letter to Irish people
71,220 30
|
2
|
MPs have voted against Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement for a third time
60,927 158
|
3
|
CCTV footage shows delivery workers for Clare newspaper damaged bundle of rival papers
45,034 37
|
1
|
Burger restaurant chain Bunsen quietly opened its first overseas location in Barcelona
537 0
|
2
|
Genomics Medicine Ireland is fretful over data rules hampering its DNA research business
93 0
|
1
|
As it happened: Sale Sharks v Connacht, Challenge Cup quarter-final
49,719 59
|
2
|
The team who ended 18 months without a win by beating the best side in Ireland
31,986 0
|
3
|
LIVE: Edinburgh v Munster, Champions Cup quarter-final
27,063 29
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS