Man City suffer another injury blow as Manuel Akanji faces lengthy absence

MANCHESTER CITY DEFENDER Manuel Akanji is facing up to 10 weeks out with a groin injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The Switzerland international has learned he requires surgery after being forced off at half-time during City’s Champions League loss to Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Guardiola said he expected the player to be out for “eight to 10 weeks”.

He added: “We only wish the best recovery for Manu. The effort he has done this season has been unbelievable.”

Attacker Jack Grealish is also a doubt for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle with a groin problem.

Grealish lasted just 30 minutes against Real but Guardiola is hopeful the injury is not serious.

He said: “It’s not as tough as what Manu has done but I don’t know if he will be ready tomorrow. I don’t think so but we will assess him.”