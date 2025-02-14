The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Man City suffer another injury blow as Manuel Akanji faces lengthy absence
MANCHESTER CITY DEFENDER Manuel Akanji is facing up to 10 weeks out with a groin injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.
The Switzerland international has learned he requires surgery after being forced off at half-time during City’s Champions League loss to Real Madrid on Tuesday.
Guardiola said he expected the player to be out for “eight to 10 weeks”.
He added: “We only wish the best recovery for Manu. The effort he has done this season has been unbelievable.”
Attacker Jack Grealish is also a doubt for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle with a groin problem.
Grealish lasted just 30 minutes against Real but Guardiola is hopeful the injury is not serious.
He said: “It’s not as tough as what Manu has done but I don’t know if he will be ready tomorrow. I don’t think so but we will assess him.”
