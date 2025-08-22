Crystal Palace are in 'big trouble' if Guehi leaves amid Liverpool links – Oliver Glasner

OLIVER GLASNER HAS warned Crystal Palace are in “big trouble” if they lose captain Marc Guehi before recruiting reinforcements.

Eberechi Eze, who was not involved in the 1-0 Conference League first-leg play-off victory over Fredrikstad, is expected to complete a £60million [€69.39m] move to Arsenal, while Guehi, who did start at Selhurst Park, has been heavily linked to Liverpool.

Palace’s incomings have been limited – much to Glasner’s frustration – to Croatian defender Borna Sosa from Ajax and backup goalkeeper Walter Benitez, who joined on a free transfer, while the deadline has passed for any new additions to be eligible for next week’s return leg in Norway.

“I just know if Marc leaves and he’s not available for Fredrikstad we will have big troubles,” said Glasner.

“It’s pretty clear, we can’t register anyone, so from my side he has to stay.”

Asked if he was referring to just the trip to Fredrikstad or the whole season, Glasner said:

“We played with Jefferson Lerma in the back today.

“He’s a midfield player. We have no centre-back available at the moment, and if Marc leaves, okay, maybe I will try my boots, because I was a centre-back. This could be an option. I will think about it.”

Glasner had earlier emphasised his predicament in an interview on Channel 5 where, asked about the importance of hanging on to Guehi, said: “We have to. Honestly, we have to, especially for the second leg.”

The Palace boss does not expect any of his injured players to return before the trip to Norway – let alone Sunday’s Premier League home opener against Forest – and he revealed Will Hughes, Chris Richards and Tyrick Mitchell were all dealing with “issues”.

He reiterated: “So I think there’s no other choice than keeping Marc.”

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Glasner added: “(Guehi) knows (how I feel), not (just) since today, and everybody knows it. Again, it’s not for me. It’s just, if we want to compete in all these competitions we need players, and that’s pretty clear.

“It’s not demanding anything. You could see again, today we had two players on the bench we already told them they should leave us. We had one from the academy. That means we had 14 outfield players from our regular squad.”

Glasner, like Guehi, is signed to an agreement at Palace until the end of next season, and recently only offered up a “we will see” when asked if what the Eagles do in this transfer window would affect his outlook around opening contract negotiations.

Palace co-owner and chairman Steve Parish, speaking to Channel 5, vowed to back Glasner and “get what we can get done”, but added: “If (Guehi) wants to sign a contract then he can stay. If he doesn’t sign a contract then we have to look at it. It’s a difficult situation.

“If you’re in Europe, the financial rules are a lot tighter than the Premier League. Everybody has to sell players to comply with the rules. Players leaving on a free, that’s not an ideal situation for the football club. I’m not going to pretend that it is, so that’s the situation we will have to look at in the next 11 days.”

Eberechi Eze (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Glasner all-but confirmed Eze has played his last game in a Palace shirt after claiming the England attacker pulled out on the day of their historic 1-0 Conference League play-off victory over Fredrikstad.

On Thursday morning, the manaher revealed he received a phone call from Eze, who said he was not feeling well enough to play, forcing him to bring Northern Ireland international Justin Devenny into his starting XI.

“I’m responsible for Crystal Palace and I think he won’t play for us again,” said Glasner when asked to confirm whether Eze was heading to the Emirates Stadium.

“So I have to prepare the team for Nottingham and for the second leg against Fredrikstad, and I’m planning without Eberechi.”

Glasner, who blamed late business for Palace’s poor start last season, did not hold back when sharing his frustration about their lack of activity in the transfer window, so far signing just Croatian defender Borna Sosa for £2million [€2.31m] and goalkeeper Walter Benitez on a free transfer.

“I can’t do anything,” said Glasner. “I can’t sign a player’s contract. We have to act. We need this. This is Crystal Palace’s future. It’s easy to add numbers, we need to add the right players.

“The profile has been defined for months, for months. Also it’s not surprising for everyone that Ebs left, because five days earlier we couldn’t have done anything if he leaves (release clause).

“We knew that this chance is very high that this would happen, and honestly, I say it like it is, we missed the chance to replace him early enough. That’s completely our fault, and nobody else’s fault.”

Speaking to Channel 5 after the victory, Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “It is what it is. We’ve got to move past (it). He’s been fantastic for the club. We all love him for what he’s done and achieved, and we’re pleased that he can go on and fulfil the other ambitions that he’s got.

“The king is dead, long live the king. We have to move past it and we have to find other players to bring in that can support the rest of the team and Oliver.”