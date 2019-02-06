This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Springbok back row Coetzee commits his future to Ulster with new three-year deal

The 27-year-old has put his injury nightmare behind him this season.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 10:01 AM
19 minutes ago 316 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4479340
Coetzee: first-team regular this season.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Coetzee: first-team regular this season.
Coetzee: first-team regular this season.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

MARCELL COETZEE HAS signed a three-year contract extension with Ulster Rugby, with head coach Dan McFarland insisting that the best is yet to come from the fit-again Springbok forward.

The 27-year-old has agreed a deal which will keep him at Ravenhill until the end of the 2022 season.

“Marcell has been phenomenal for us this season and it’s a massive boost for us that he has chosen to remain at the club, even with significant interest from other clubs,” McFarland said on Wednesday morning.

“He’s been through some difficult times since he arrived here and I’m delighted that he’s got a good run of games and performed at the level we know he’s capable of.

“At 27 years of age, we believe we are yet to witness some of his best rugby.”

Coetzee, who has 28 South African caps, agreed to join Ulster in early 2016 but suffered an ACL injury before completing the move and ultimately only managed five appearances in his first two seasons with the province.

But he has put that injury nightmare behind him to stake his claim as a first-team regular this season, starting 17 of Ulster’s 20 games and scoring two tries.

“First of all, I want to thank the players, staff and supporters of Ulster Rugby for standing by my side over the past three seasons,” he said.

“It was a really tough mental and physical battle for me with the injuries, but I’m grateful for the support I had during that time and I’m determined to repay the faith shown in me.

“I can’t wait to see what the next three years holds for me and my wife personally, and for the club. We have a young, hungry squad that is clearly moving in the right direction under our coaching team.

“We have a lot of hard work to do, but I know that the entire organisation is focused on delivering success.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    'Right now it's Bernardo and 10 more players'
    'What I have is muscle, not fat' - Ex-Real Madrid and PSG star responds to physique question
    IRELAND
    Steph Roche's effort gets stuck in the mud as wait for first Serie A goal continues
    Steph Roche's effort gets stuck in the mud as wait for first Serie A goal continues
    Can Northern Irish women access abortion services here for free? The government is finding out
    Rising Ireland star learning from coach-turned team-mate Miller en route to the top
    SCOTLAND
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    'Incredibly hungry' Kilcoyne intent on creating good memories in Murrayfield

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie