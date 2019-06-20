This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Spanish midfielder switches from Real Madrid to Atleti, paving way for Rodri to join Man City

24-year-old Marcos Llorente will sign for Diego Simeone’s side on a five-year deal, pending his medical.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 12:40 PM
1 hour ago 3,313 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4690486
The defensive midfielder has been on the books at Real Madrid since 2008.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
ATLETICO MADRID ARE set to seal the signing of midfielder Marcos Llorente after announcing a deal with city rivals Real Madrid has been agreed.

Llorente will undergo a medical before signing a five-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano in a move believed to be worth €40 million.

The 24-year-old midfielder is primed to replace Spain international Rodri, who is said to be on the brink of a €70m switch to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Atletico have already signed defender Felipe from Porto and are reportedly set to bring in Benfica’s teenage sensation Joao Felix.

Further moves are set to follow with a number of high-profile players departing Atleti – including Diego Godin, Juanfran and Lucas Hernandez – and Antoine Griezmann expected to leave.

Rivals Madrid have also been active in the transfer market, bringing in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy in addition to previous deals for Eder Militao and Rodrygo.

Madrid released a statement to confirm Llorente’s imminent move this afternoon.

“The club wants to show its gratitude for all these years of dedication and professionalism and for [Llorente's] exemplary behaviour from when he arrived in 2008 to his trajectory with the first team,” it read.

“Real Madrid wishes you good luck on your new stage.” Llorente made just seven LaLiga appearances last season, although he was a top-flight regular for Deportivo Alaves in 2016-17.

