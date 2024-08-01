Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Marcus Rashford (ground) was the latest Manchester United player to suffer an injury during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States. AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan/PA
Pre-season tour

Rashford and Antony forced off in fresh pre-season injury headaches for Man United

Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund were already set to miss the start of the new season.
11.47am, 1 Aug 2024
907
2

MANCHESTER UNITED’S INJURY problems continue to mount with Marcus Rashford and Antony forced off in their 3-2 friendly win over Real Betis.

Erik ten Hag had already lost €62 million signing Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund to fitness issues during the pre-season tour of the United States.

It was reported overnight that Yoro will miss three months with a foot injury, while Hojlund’s hamstring strain will sideline him until September.

Rashford scored from the penalty spot in the victory over Betis, but walked off in discomfort before the hour mark after he took a whack to his right ankle.

Antony was one of eight players sent on at Snapdragon Stadium, but could not finish the match.

The Brazilian forward exited in the 86th minute and looked disconsolate as he headed straight down the tunnel.

It provided an unsatisfactory end to an otherwise productive evening as United continue preparations ahead of their Community Shield clash with rivals Manchester City on 10 August.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie