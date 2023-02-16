Marcus Rashford's season of wonder reaches new heights at Nou Camp

MARCUS RASHFORD’S SEASON of wonder for Manchester United continues, delivering another blow to the mystique of Barcelona and their virtues.

But as this enthralling, tantalising encounter ebbed and flowed to its frenetic conclusion, both sides chased a dramatic winner in the kind of manner which made it hard not to be seduced by so much of the allure of their glorious past.

And yet there was also a stench.

It was in the hours before kick-off that news broke about Spanish prosecutors investigating payments allegedly made by Barcelona bosses in the region of €1.4m (£1.2m) over three years to a company belonging to a high-ranking official of Spain’s refereeing body.

Such off-the-pitch turmoil was of no concern at all as the sides produced a thrilling contest that owed as much to their deficiencies as it did the quality littered throughout the pitch.

Rashford, on this grandest of stages, reached new heights in a season that has already delivered personal triumph.

A sublime, powerful equalising goal followed by the creation of a second through sheer skill and tenacity were the latest instalments in his revival.

It is a renaissance that has gathered pace since he was reduced to being a bit-part player for England at the World Cup.

He now has 14 goals in 16 matches since that tournament, 22 in total, and until tonight his upturn has been largely confined to domestic showings in England.

This was an explosion on the European stage which, while not carrying the same allure of Champions League football, still felt like the kind of performance that could prove to be a defining one.

Rashford is 25 years old and if United’s hierarchy is not doing everything in its power to tie him down to a long-term contract, then that will be the final insult before the Glazer family eventually sell the club.

His drilled, near-post finish in the 52nd-minute to cancel out Alonso’s opener was followed two minutes later by a shimmy and swift jink past a hapless Raphinha on the byline before rifling a cross into the six-yard box which was turned into his own net by Jules Kounde.

Such was his momentum, Rashford continued his run to the other side of the pitch, celebrating below the delirious section of away supporters in the top tier of the stadium.

They could have even greater cause for celebration when Rashford’s pace again terrified the Barcelona defence, powering onto a Bruno Fernandes pass and appearing to be brought down by the last man, Kounde, only for the referee on the pitch and the VAR to ignore the appeals.

PA Marcus Rashford (right) is congratulated by Casemiro. PA

That would have stung even more when Raphinha’s inswinging cross trickled into the far post to secure a 2-2 draw.

For all myths and mystique that form part of Barcelona’s lore, there was a far greater sense of wonder after just 30 minutes in the Nou Camp.

How bad must La Liga be if this side have not conceded a goal from open play at home this season?

Seven goals conceded in total, with 16 clean sheets, is mightily impressive for a team who looked – on this evidence at least – a disorganised mess at times.

Inside one minute United almost took the lead and by half-time they had credible claims to have found the net four times, with chances falling the way of Jadon Sancho, Wout Weghorst and Rashford which, on another day, could have the majority in the 90,225 attendance reaching to wave the white hankies.

No wonder this is a United side that have scored just 38 times in the Premier League, only two more than Leicester City in 13th – Rashford’s total for the season in all competitions is now 22.

Sancho and Fred both came close after the break while United had a let off when a scramble in the box saw Casemiro strike his own post while attempting to clear danger.

By the end of the night, both managers marched onto the pitch to remonstrate with the team of officials. Xavi seemed apoplectic, perhaps at the non-award of a penalty when the ball struck Fred’s arm in the box.

Erik ten Hag made plain his grievances after seeing Rashford brought down while racing through on goal.

While the contact from Kounde was outside the box, the United boss instantly responded that a red card would then have been required, ruling Kounde out of a second leg which will already sees them missing Gavi (suspended) and possibly Pedri, who limped off in the first half.

Rashford said the manner of the draw “felt like a loss” and that “hopefully we can go one step further” at Old Trafford.

He is undoubtedly the man to help United make that step.