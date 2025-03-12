'Michael, this is for you': Marine Nationale lands poignant Champion Chase victory

MARINE NATIONALE, THE horse which launched the late Michael O’Sullivan’s career at Cheltenham two years ago, was a poignant winner of the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Wednesday.

Barry Connell’s star stunned home favourite Jonbon to win the feature race of the day by a massive 18 lengths at odds of 5-1 under a perfectly judged ride from Sean Flanagan.

The victory evoked many emotional tributes as thoughts across Prestbury Park turned to O’Sullivan, who died tragically last month at the age of 24 from injuries suffered from a fall while race.

The Cork jockey became synonymous with Marine Nationale throughout his young career, announcing himself on racing’s biggest stage when the pair combined to win the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2023.

O’Sullivan’s girlfriend, Charlotte, and his brother Alan were among those waiting in the winner’s enclosure on Wednesday afternoon to mark Marine Nationale’s crowning triumph.

“It’s hugely emotional for a lot of reasons,” an emotional Flanagan said moments after passing the winning post.

“First and foremost, his family have to find it very hard. All the jockeys in Ireland and the UK and in the world have been under a cloud for the last couple of weeks.

“It’s nothing – I’m only the man who steered him around today. Michael is the man who made him what he is and he’ll never be forgotten for that.”

Broadcaster Alice Plunkett concluded by dedicating the moment to O’Sullivan, saying “Michael, this is for you.”

Marine Nationale and Sean Flanagan take the applause in the winners enclosure - and meet Michael O'Sullivan's girlfriend Charlotte.#CheltenhamFestival | #VMTVRacing pic.twitter.com/XWjR7zpCOt — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 12, 2025

Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon, sent off the 5-6 favourite in the hands of Nico de Boinville, finished a distant second after making a bad mistake while Rachael Blackmore and Captain Guinness (25-1) finished third.

Marine Nationale was ridden in mid-pack as dual winner Energumene set off from the front, quickly joined by Quilixios and the forward-going Solness.

There was real drama at the fifth-last when Jonbon made an error which ultimately put paid to his chances and the rest of the field sensed the opportunity, as Flanagan moved his mount into the ideal position to strike heading down the hill after three out.

Energumene’s challenge would soon peter out, with Quilixios and Marine Nationale seemingly left to fight out the finish, but having jumped the last in unison, Henry de Bromhead’s charge crumpled on landing, to leave Flanagan and Marine Nationale to soak up the adulation as they headed up the hill for home.

– Additional reporting by Press Association