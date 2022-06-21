Membership : Access or Sign Up
German World Cup winner signs for Eintracht Frankfurt

Goetze has spent two years playing in the Dutch league for PSV Eindhoven.

Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

MARIO GOETZE, WHO scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final for Germany, is set to return to the Bundesliga by signing for Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

After two years playing in the Dutch league for PSV Eindhoven, the 30-year-old is to undergo a medical Tuesday in Frankfurt.

Eintracht are set to meet the buy-out clause, said to be €4 million ($4.2 million), in Goetze’s contract at Eindhoven, who finished runners-up to Ajax in the Dutch league last season.

Goetze sat out the start of pre-season training with Eindhoven on Monday as the club said the attacking midfielder was busy “finalising a transfer”.

It was Goetze’s stunning volley as a replacement against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final which sealed victory for Germany in Brazil.

Goetze burst onto the scene in the 2010/11 season as a fresh-faced teenager whose goals helped Dortmund win the first of back-to-back Bundesliga titles.

However, he quit the German league in 2020 for the Netherlands after an unsuccessful return to Dortmund having failed to nail down a first-team spot at Bayern Munich, who he joined in 2013.

Goetze’s arrival would boost the attack of Frankfurt, who beat Rangers in the Europa League final last month and finished 11th in Germany’s top flight.

