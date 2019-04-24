Antrim's Allen finds Crucible fightback fall short while Trump recovers to seal thrilling win

ANTRIM’S MARK ALLEN brave Crucible comeback against China’s Zhou Yuelong fell short this afternoon, meaning the world number six seed has been dumped out of the first round of the World Championships.

Allen trailed 7-2 overnight and then lost a further two frames at the outset of today’s session, leaving Zhou one frame from progression. He will face either Ali Carter or Jack Lisowski in the second round.

Allen, however, reeled off five straight frames to cut the deficit to 9-7. With the match somewhat back in the balance, Zhou finally broke Allen’s momentum by sealing the game’s 17th frame.

Elsewhere, Judd Trump overturned a 6-3 deficit against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to edge a thrilling first-round clash 10-9.

Trump won the first six frames of today’s session – the highlight a marvellous 141 break – and while the Thai world number 43 dragged himself back into contention to send the game to a deciding frame, a miscue gave Trump the chance to seal a 10-9 win.

It means Trump avoids the shock first-round fate that befell Ronnie O’Sullivan yesterday, and he maintains on course for what would be his first-ever world championship title.

Trump advances to a second-round clash with Ding Junhui.

Barry Hawkins, meanwhile, eased past Li Hang 10-1. He will face either Kyren Wilson or Scott Donaldson in the second round.