Mark English wins 800m bronze at European Indoor Championships

IRELAND’S MARK ENGLISH powered to a brilliant bronze medal in the 800m final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Apeldoorn.

The medal is Ireland’s first at the European Indoors since the 2019 championships in Glasgow.

English sat in fourth for the majority of the race but finished strong to push into third place on the final stretch, crossing in 1:45.46 as he held off Italy’s Catalin Tecuceanu.

Mark English battled all the way to the line to secure a bronze medal in the 800 metres at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Apeldoorn.



Samuel Chapple of the Netherlands was a surprise gold medallist at 1:44.88, with Belgium’s Elliot Crestan second at 1:44.92.

The Donegal athlete now has three European Indoor medals to his name, having won silver in 2015 and bronze in 2019.

Earlier, Andrew Coscoran finished sixth in the 3000m final at 7:51.77, with Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen taking gold at 7:48.37.

