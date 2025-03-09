The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Mark English wins 800m bronze at European Indoor Championships
IRELAND’S MARK ENGLISH powered to a brilliant bronze medal in the 800m final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Apeldoorn.
The medal is Ireland’s first at the European Indoors since the 2019 championships in Glasgow.
English sat in fourth for the majority of the race but finished strong to push into third place on the final stretch, crossing in 1:45.46 as he held off Italy’s Catalin Tecuceanu.
Samuel Chapple of the Netherlands was a surprise gold medallist at 1:44.88, with Belgium’s Elliot Crestan second at 1:44.92.
The Donegal athlete now has three European Indoor medals to his name, having won silver in 2015 and bronze in 2019.
Earlier, Andrew Coscoran finished sixth in the 3000m final at 7:51.77, with Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen taking gold at 7:48.37.
More to follow…
