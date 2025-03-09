Advertisement
Mark English. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Mark English wins 800m bronze at European Indoor Championships

The medal is Ireland’s first at the European Indoors since the 2019 championships in Glasgow.
4.37pm, 9 Mar 2025
IRELAND’S MARK ENGLISH powered to a brilliant bronze medal in the 800m final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Apeldoorn.

English sat in fourth for the majority of the race but finished strong to push into third place on the final stretch, crossing in 1:45.46 as he held off Italy’s Catalin Tecuceanu.

Samuel Chapple of the Netherlands was a surprise gold medallist at 1:44.88, with Belgium’s Elliot Crestan second at 1:44.92.

The Donegal athlete now has three European Indoor medals to his name, having won silver in 2015 and bronze in 2019.

Earlier, Andrew Coscoran finished sixth in the 3000m final at 7:51.77, with Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen taking gold at 7:48.37.

More to follow… 

