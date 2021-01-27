BE PART OF THE TEAM

Cork's Keane out 'for extended period' from AFL action after surgery on finger injury

Keane suffered the injury in training for Collingwood.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 27 Jan 2021, 10:36 AM
CORK’S MARK KEANE is facing time on the sideline after undergoing finger tendon surgery due to an injury suffered in pre-season training with his AFL club Collingwood.

mark-keane-celebrates-after-the-game Mark Keane celebrating his goal for Cork against Kerry last year. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Keane is expected to be out for up to two months due to the injury. He underwent surgery at the weekend to repair the damage to his finger and will not begin his rehabilitation programme.

The Mitchelstown native grabbed the headlines last November with his sensational late goal for Cork that dumped Kerry out of the Munster championship at the semi-final stage.

He came on as a substitute again in Cork’s Munster final loss to Tipperary before returning to Australia to begin preparation for the 2021 season with Collingwood.

Keane made his AFL debut for the Melbourne-based club last August against Fremantle. He joined the club in October 2018 after previously playing for Cork at minor and U20 level in football.

