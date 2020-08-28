This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 28 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tim Flowers replaces Mark Kennedy as Macclesfield manager

The former Blackburn Rovers ‘keeper is well versed on life in England’s National League.

By Sean Farrell Friday 28 Aug 2020, 3:59 PM
1 hour ago 984 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5189247
Flowers clashes with Les Ferdinand in 1995.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Flowers clashes with Les Ferdinand in 1995.
Flowers clashes with Les Ferdinand in 1995.
Image: EMPICS Sport

MACCLESFIELD TOWN TODAY announced the appointment of Blackburn Rovers’ title-winning goalkeeper Tim Flowers as their new manager.

Flowers takes over as Macclesfield prepare for the coming season in the National League after a points deduction helped seal their relegation from League Two.

Former Ireland international Mark Kennedy had taken charge of the Silkmen in January, but parted ways earlier this month as he rejected a contract offer.

Flowers has experience of clubs in the National League having managed Solihull Moors through 102 matches before leaving in January.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie