Tim Flowers replaces Mark Kennedy as Macclesfield manager

Flowers clashes with Les Ferdinand in 1995.

MACCLESFIELD TOWN TODAY announced the appointment of Blackburn Rovers’ title-winning goalkeeper Tim Flowers as their new manager.

Flowers takes over as Macclesfield prepare for the coming season in the National League after a points deduction helped seal their relegation from League Two.

Former Ireland international Mark Kennedy had taken charge of the Silkmen in January, but parted ways earlier this month as he rejected a contract offer.

Flowers has experience of clubs in the National League having managed Solihull Moors through 102 matches before leaving in January.